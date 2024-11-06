Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Dr. Katrina Schleisman - AI and Self

    UNITED STATES

    09.22.2023

    Video by Kenneth M McNulty 

    Air Force Research Laboratory

    Description: In this edition of QuEST, Katrina Schleisman will join us for a discussion of 'the self’

    Key Moments and Questions in the video include:

    Phenomenal Consciousness and self by philosophers
    Vajrayana buddhist philosophy of self and consciousness

    Describing vs creating consciousness
    Assumption on approaches
    Defining is not a prerequisite to talk about implementing consciousness/AI consciousness
    Not an approach of materialistic descriptions, but a draw of creative

    Science and scientism in conscious research: IIT

    What is the relationship between the self and consciousness

    Reflections on the origins of QuEST
    Types of qualia

    Neural Correlates of the self

    The self and the resting state of the mind
    Intrinsic versus reflexive information processing
    Type of modeling in AI

    Neural correlates of self/other representations
    Giving self to AI
    Self is a duality
    Self and the other

    Principles and assumptions for developing an AI self
    Self-reflective processing could be implemented as intrinsic

    Self Knowledge Structures and Representations
    How would you go about implementing a self-concept in an AI?
    Autobiographical memory–lifetime periods/general events/specific events
    Episodic memory structure
    Episodic future memories

    Responsible AI
    AI learning and adaptation

    Audience Questions

    What's the next thing that we should build, the next thing that we should go after?

    If we agree that we humans are conscious and this is one process for maybe, you know, having a closer realization of that, that consciousness or that full consciousness is there something could we do?

    What are the terms that we have for these modes when it comes to DoD-relevant examples?

    Are you familiar and could you talk a little bit about Access consciousness, if you're familiar with that term? And how that fits in here is that you have the self and that's like some core and then there's some other executive reflective part?

    How well do we understand episodic memory, can we model it? Do we know how to model it to that level of detail?

    It seems that a lot of autobiographical memory is emotionally linked? It was either a time that you did really well or a time when you did really bad, and those seem to be kind of the anchors?

    What about Glia? Aren't aren't glia important?

    Maybe we can build a system with good models of self?

    Date Taken: 09.22.2023
    Date Posted: 11.07.2024 14:02
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 943081
    VIRIN: 230922-F-EG995-9863
    Filename: DOD_110672439
    Length: 00:56:58
    Location: US

    quest
    AFRL
    Air Force Research Laboratory
    Artificial Intelligence
    consciousness
    ACT3

