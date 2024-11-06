Dr. Katrina Schleisman - AI and Self

Description: In this edition of QuEST, Katrina Schleisman will join us for a discussion of 'the self’
Key Moments and Questions in the video include:
Phenomenal Consciousness and self by philosophers
Vajrayana buddhist philosophy of self and consciousness
Describing vs creating consciousness
Assumption on approaches
Defining is not a prerequisite to talk about implementing consciousness/AI consciousness
Not an approach of materialistic descriptions, but a draw of creative
Science and scientism in conscious research: IIT
What is the relationship between the self and consciousness
Reflections on the origins of QuEST
Types of qualia
Neural Correlates of the self
The self and the resting state of the mind
Intrinsic versus reflexive information processing
Type of modeling in AI
Neural correlates of self/other representations
Giving self to AI
Self is a duality
Self and the other
Principles and assumptions for developing an AI self
Self-reflective processing could be implemented as intrinsic
Self Knowledge Structures and Representations
How would you go about implementing a self-concept in an AI?
Autobiographical memory–lifetime periods/general events/specific events
Episodic memory structure
Episodic future memories
Responsible AI
AI learning and adaptation
Audience Questions
What's the next thing that we should build, the next thing that we should go after?
If we agree that we humans are conscious and this is one process for maybe, you know, having a closer realization of that, that consciousness or that full consciousness is there something could we do?
What are the terms that we have for these modes when it comes to DoD-relevant examples?
Are you familiar and could you talk a little bit about Access consciousness, if you're familiar with that term? And how that fits in here is that you have the self and that's like some core and then there's some other executive reflective part?
How well do we understand episodic memory, can we model it? Do we know how to model it to that level of detail?
It seems that a lot of autobiographical memory is emotionally linked? It was either a time that you did really well or a time when you did really bad, and those seem to be kind of the anchors?
What about Glia? Aren't aren't glia important?
Maybe we can build a system with good models of self?
|Date Taken:
|09.22.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.07.2024 14:02
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|943081
|VIRIN:
|230922-F-EG995-9863
|Filename:
|DOD_110672439
|Length:
|00:56:58
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Dr. Katrina Schleisman - AI and Self, by Kenneth M McNulty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.