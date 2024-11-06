Dr. Katrina Schleisman - AI and Self

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Description: In this edition of QuEST, Katrina Schleisman will join us for a discussion of 'the self’



Key Moments and Questions in the video include:



Phenomenal Consciousness and self by philosophers

Vajrayana buddhist philosophy of self and consciousness



Describing vs creating consciousness

Assumption on approaches

Defining is not a prerequisite to talk about implementing consciousness/AI consciousness

Not an approach of materialistic descriptions, but a draw of creative



Science and scientism in conscious research: IIT



What is the relationship between the self and consciousness



Reflections on the origins of QuEST

Types of qualia



Neural Correlates of the self



The self and the resting state of the mind

Intrinsic versus reflexive information processing

Type of modeling in AI



Neural correlates of self/other representations

Giving self to AI

Self is a duality

Self and the other



Principles and assumptions for developing an AI self

Self-reflective processing could be implemented as intrinsic



Self Knowledge Structures and Representations

How would you go about implementing a self-concept in an AI?

Autobiographical memory–lifetime periods/general events/specific events

Episodic memory structure

Episodic future memories



Responsible AI

AI learning and adaptation



Audience Questions



What's the next thing that we should build, the next thing that we should go after?



If we agree that we humans are conscious and this is one process for maybe, you know, having a closer realization of that, that consciousness or that full consciousness is there something could we do?



What are the terms that we have for these modes when it comes to DoD-relevant examples?



Are you familiar and could you talk a little bit about Access consciousness, if you're familiar with that term? And how that fits in here is that you have the self and that's like some core and then there's some other executive reflective part?



How well do we understand episodic memory, can we model it? Do we know how to model it to that level of detail?



It seems that a lot of autobiographical memory is emotionally linked? It was either a time that you did really well or a time when you did really bad, and those seem to be kind of the anchors?



What about Glia? Aren't aren't glia important?



Maybe we can build a system with good models of self?