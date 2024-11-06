Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marine Minute: 44-24 (AFN VERSION)

    UNITED STATES

    11.07.2024

    Video by Lance Cpl. Joseph DeMarcus 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    Marines, Sailors and Japanese Self Defense Force Members took part in a bilateral airfield damage repair exercise as part of Heen Sword 25 on Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, and U.S. Marines with 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit conducting helocast training at Kin Blue Training Center, Okinawa, Japan. Helocasting is a technique used for quickly inserting Marines into a body of water.

    (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Lance Cpl. Joseph E. DeMarcus)

