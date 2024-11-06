Marine Minute: 44-24

Marines, Sailors and Japanese Self Defense Force Members took part in a bilateral airfield damage repair exercise as part of Heen Sword 25 on Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, and U.S. Marines with 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit conducting helocast training at Kin Blue Training Center, Okinawa, Japan. Helocasting is a technique used for quickly inserting Marines into a body of water.
(U.S. Marine Corps Video by Lance Cpl. Joseph E. DeMarcus)
