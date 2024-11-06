B-Roll All Star Day 758th Load Master Interaction

B-Roll of 758th Airlift Squadron loadmasters, Staff Sgt. Jacob Anthony and Senior Airman Dory Westover interacting with students during All Star Day, Nov. 6, 2024, Pittsburgh International Airport. Students will experience firsthand the capabilities of the World’s Greatest Air Force through interactive sessions that highlight career fields, the impact of teamwork, and the crucial role of leadership in national defense. This event aims to show young leaders the value of serving our nation through career
paths within the Air Force and beyond. (U.S. Air Force video by Master SGt. Jeffrey Grossi
