Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    PE031A-1 Original Arabic Version of the Abu Zubaydah Video

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GUANTANAMO BAY, CUBA

    02.10.2011

    Video by Mark Gordon 

    Office of Military Commissions

    Original Arabic Version of the Abu Zubaydah Video in the Military Commissions

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.10.2011
    Date Posted: 11.07.2024 12:47
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 943063
    VIRIN: 110210-D-JG124-8344
    Filename: DOD_110672277
    Length: 00:37:01
    Location: GUANTANAMO BAY, CU

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, PE031A-1 Original Arabic Version of the Abu Zubaydah Video, by Mark Gordon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Commissions
    Military
    Abu
    Zubaydah
    PE031A-1

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download