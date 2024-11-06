Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    New Orleans Marines conduct motivational run celebrating the 249th Marine Corps Birthday

    NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    09.19.2024

    Video by Cpl. Kanoa Thomas 

    Marine Forces Reserve (MARFORRES)

    U.S. Marines with Marines Force Reserve and Marine Forces South conduct an annual motivational run to celebrate the 249th Birthday of the U.S. Marine Corps, in New Orleans, Nov. 7th, 2024. The run started at the Marine Corps Support Facility, New Orleans and traveled along the Mississippi River ending back at MCSF. The run celebrates the history of the Marine Corps and creates esprit de corps and camaraderie among Marines. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Kanoa Thomas)

    Date Taken: 09.19.2024
    Date Posted: 11.07.2024 14:33
    Location: NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, US

