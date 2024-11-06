New Orleans Marines conduct motivational run celebrating the 249th Marine Corps Birthday

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with Marines Force Reserve and Marine Forces South conduct an annual motivational run to celebrate the 249th Birthday of the U.S. Marine Corps, in New Orleans, Nov. 7th, 2024. The run started at the Marine Corps Support Facility, New Orleans and traveled along the Mississippi River ending back at MCSF. The run celebrates the history of the Marine Corps and creates esprit de corps and camaraderie among Marines. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Kanoa Thomas)