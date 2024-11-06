Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Second Battle of Fallujah

    11.06.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Kelsey Dornfeld, Lance Cpl. Juaquin Greaves, Gunnery Sgt. Melissa Marnell, John Martinez, Rick Robinson and Sgt. Aldo Sessarego

    This year marks the 20th anniversary when, on the night of November 7, 2004, more than 10,000 Marines, Sailors and Soldiers launched Operation Phantom Fury with the objective of clearing the insurgent-held city of Fallujah, Iraq. This story showcases personal accounts from both veteran and active duty Marines and highlights their acts of courage and heroism. (U.S. Marine Corps video by John A. Martinez).

