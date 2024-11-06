The Second Battle of Fallujah

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



This year marks the 20th anniversary when, on the night of November 7, 2004, more than 10,000 Marines, Sailors and Soldiers launched Operation Phantom Fury with the objective of clearing the insurgent-held city of Fallujah, Iraq. This story showcases personal accounts from both veteran and active duty Marines and highlights their acts of courage and heroism. (U.S. Marine Corps video by John A. Martinez).