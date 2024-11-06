Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Let History Repeat

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    11.07.2024

    Video by Airman Chloee Helt and Airman 1st Class Grace St. Pierre

    3d Audiovisual Squadron

    "Let History Repeat" highlights the innovative and out-of-the-box thinking Airmen, of all ranks, have employed during their pivotal time of consequence.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.07.2024
    Date Posted: 11.07.2024 11:16
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 943050
    VIRIN: 241105-F-F3224-1001
    PIN: 240001
    Filename: DOD_110672135
    Length: 00:05:00
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Let History Repeat, by Amn Chloee Helt and A1C Grace St. Pierre, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download