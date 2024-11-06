Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Around the Air Force: Mobile Intelligence Communications, Language School Opportunities for Air Guard, and Airmanship 200.

    11.07.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Milton Hamilton 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force       

    In this week's look around the Air Force, PACAF Airmen develop ACE capabilities with deployable Joint Worldwide Intelligence Communication System kits, the Language Enabled Airman Program opens for select Air National Guard AFSCs, and Airmanship 200 is a groundbreaking curriculum set to launch across AETC bases.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Around the Air Force: Mobile Intelligence Communications, Language School Opportunities for Air Guard, and Airmanship 200., by SSgt Milton Hamilton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

