    Halloween graphic 2024

    TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    10.23.2024

    Video by Airman Monique Stober 

    6th Air Refueling Wing

    This graphic was made to celebrate Halloween at MacDill Air Force Base, Oct. 31, 2024. (U.S. Air Force Illustration by Airman Monique Stober)

    Date Taken: 10.23.2024
    Date Posted: 11.07.2024 10:12
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 943036
    VIRIN: 241023-F-RI626-1001
    Filename: DOD_110671949
    Length: 00:00:06
    Location: TAMPA, FLORIDA, US

    MacDill AFB
    Witch
    Happy Halloween
    Halloween 2024

