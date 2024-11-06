Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pittsburgh All Star Day: Thank a veteran [B-roll]

    PITTSBURGH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    11.06.2024

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Timothy Leddick 

    171st Air Refueling Wing

    High school students, athletes and club organization leaders across Pennsylvania, including friends, families and other support groups, attended an All Star event hosted by the 171st Air Refueling Wing at the Pittsburgh International Airport Air National Guard Base, Pennsylvania, Nov. 6, 2024. The event is intended to inspire, engage and recruit the next generation of Airmen through demonstration and encouragement of Air Force capabilities and positive awareness. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Timothy Leddick)

    Date Taken: 11.06.2024
    Date Posted: 11.07.2024 09:47
    Location: PITTSBURGH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, PENNSYLVANIA, US

    Air National Guard
    Pittsburgh
    recruitment
    air force
    Air Force Reserve Command
    Steel Airmen

