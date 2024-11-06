Autoinjector instruction video

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    GERMANY

    09.20.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. John Foister 

    86th Airlift Wing

    The 786th Civil Engineering Squadron demonstrates the proper use of autoinjectors at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Sept. 20, 2024. These kits are intended to administer anti-nerve agent drugs to stabilize a patient until they can receive medical care. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Johnny Foister)

    TAGS

    CBRN
    Ramstein
    autoinjector
    NAAK

