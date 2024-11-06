Autoinjector instruction video

The 786th Civil Engineering Squadron demonstrates the proper use of autoinjectors at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Sept. 20, 2024. These kits are intended to administer anti-nerve agent drugs to stabilize a patient until they can receive medical care. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Johnny Foister)
|09.20.2024
|11.07.2024 09:35
|Video Productions
|943031
|240920-F-XR528-8078
|DOD_110671841
|00:03:12
|DE
|0
|0
