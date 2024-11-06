British Soldiers arrive in Finland for DF25

British Soldiers assigned to 19th Regiment Royal Artillery - Scottish Gunners conduct maintenance and prepare their artillery vehicles ahead of Dynamic Front 25. Soldiers from across the Alliance have gathered in Finland to conduct live fire exercises and enhance the safety and security of the European Theater to the North. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. 1st Class Kyle Larsen)
|Date Taken:
|11.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.07.2024 09:03
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|943027
|VIRIN:
|241105-A-AS262-2001
|PIN:
|2001
|Filename:
|DOD_110671781
|Length:
|00:06:42
|Location:
|FI
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
No keywords found.