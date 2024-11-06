Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    British Soldiers arrive in Finland for DF25

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FINLAND

    11.05.2024

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Kyle Larsen 

    NATO Allied Rapid Reaction Corps

    British Soldiers assigned to 19th Regiment Royal Artillery - Scottish Gunners conduct maintenance and prepare their artillery vehicles ahead of Dynamic Front 25. Soldiers from across the Alliance have gathered in Finland to conduct live fire exercises and enhance the safety and security of the European Theater to the North. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. 1st Class Kyle Larsen)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.05.2024
    Date Posted: 11.07.2024 09:03
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 943027
    VIRIN: 241105-A-AS262-2001
    PIN: 2001
    Filename: DOD_110671781
    Length: 00:06:42
    Location: FI

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 4
    High-Res. Downloads: 4

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download