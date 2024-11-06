NATO Allies enhance cooperation through ASCA University training

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Soldiers across the Alliance build cohesion and develop the interoperability between national targeting systems during training on artillery systems during Artillery Systems Cooperation Activities instruction. Soldiers from 28 Partnered and Allied Nations are participating in NATO's largest artillery-focused integration exercise that spreads across Europe's Eastern Flank. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. 1st Class Kyle Larsen)