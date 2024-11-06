Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NATO Allies enhance cooperation through ASCA University training

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FINLAND

    11.05.2024

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Kyle Larsen 

    NATO Allied Rapid Reaction Corps

    Soldiers across the Alliance build cohesion and develop the interoperability between national targeting systems during training on artillery systems during Artillery Systems Cooperation Activities instruction. Soldiers from 28 Partnered and Allied Nations are participating in NATO's largest artillery-focused integration exercise that spreads across Europe's Eastern Flank. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. 1st Class Kyle Larsen)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.05.2024
    Date Posted: 11.07.2024 09:02
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 943025
    VIRIN: 241105-A-AS262-2001
    PIN: 1001
    Filename: DOD_110671772
    Length: 00:03:18
    Location: FI

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download