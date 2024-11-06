NATO Allies enhance cooperation through ASCA University training

Soldiers across the Alliance build cohesion and develop the interoperability between national targeting systems during training on artillery systems during Artillery Systems Cooperation Activities instruction. Soldiers from 28 Partnered and Allied Nations are participating in NATO's largest artillery-focused integration exercise that spreads across Europe's Eastern Flank. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. 1st Class Kyle Larsen)
|Date Taken:
|11.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.07.2024 09:02
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|943025
|VIRIN:
|241105-A-AS262-2001
|PIN:
|1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110671772
|Length:
|00:03:18
|Location:
|FI
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
