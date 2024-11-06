Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pfc. Dathan Hernandez - Happy Thanksgiving

    MIHAIL KOGALNICEANU, ROMANIA

    11.07.2024

    Video by Spc. Alexcia Rupert 

    22nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Army Pfc. Dathan Hernandez, a UH-60 Helicopter repairer/aircrew member assigned to 3rd Battalion, 227th Aviation Regiment, 1st Air Cavalry Brigade, 1st Cavalry Division, wishes his family and friends back in Tampa Bay, Florida, a happy Thanksgiving at Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base, Romania, Nov. 7, 2024. Over the years, Thanksgiving became one of the most widely celebrated holidays in the United States, marked by festive meals, parades, and time with loved ones. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Alexcia Rupert)

    Date Taken: 11.07.2024
    Date Posted: 11.07.2024 07:33
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 943020
    VIRIN: 241107-A-JR370-4990
    Filename: DOD_110671618
    Length: 00:00:10
    Location: MIHAIL KOGALNICEANU, RO
    Hometown: TAMPA, FLORIDA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pfc. Dathan Hernandez - Happy Thanksgiving, by SPC Alexcia Rupert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Thanksgiving
    EUCOM
    USArmy
    VCorps
    StrongerTogether

