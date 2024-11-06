Pfc. Dathan Hernandez - Happy Thanksgiving

U.S. Army Pfc. Dathan Hernandez, a UH-60 Helicopter repairer/aircrew member assigned to 3rd Battalion, 227th Aviation Regiment, 1st Air Cavalry Brigade, 1st Cavalry Division, wishes his family and friends back in Tampa Bay, Florida, a happy Thanksgiving at Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base, Romania, Nov. 7, 2024. Over the years, Thanksgiving became one of the most widely celebrated holidays in the United States, marked by festive meals, parades, and time with loved ones. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Alexcia Rupert)
|11.07.2024
|11.07.2024 07:33
|Greetings
|943020
|241107-A-JR370-4990
|DOD_110671618
|00:00:10
|MIHAIL KOGALNICEANU, RO
|TAMPA, FLORIDA, US
|1
|1
