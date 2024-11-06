Spc. Ashley Garza - Happy Thanksgiving

U.S. Army Spc. Ashley Garza, a wheeled vehicle mechanic assigned to 3rd Battalion, 227th Aviation Regiment, 1st Air Cavalry Brigade, 1st Cavalry Division, wishes her family and friends back in Tucson, Arizona and New Mexico, a happy Thanksgiving at Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base, Romania, Nov. 7, 2024. The holiday became a symbol of gratitude and unity, celebrating the cooperation and friendships formed between different communities. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Alexcia Rupert)
