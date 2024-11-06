Spc. Kerly Noisette - Happy Thanksgiving

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Spc. Kerly Noisette, a unit supply specialist assigned to 3rd Battalion, 227th Aviation Regiment, 1st Air Cavalry Brigade, 1st Cavalry Division, wishes her daughter back in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, a happy Thanksgiving at Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base, Romania, Nov. 7, 2024. Thanksgiving originally started as a harvest celebration in 1621 when Pilgrims and Native Americans came together to share a feast and give thanks for the season’s bounty. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Alexcia Rupert)