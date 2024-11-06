Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Spc. Kerly Noisette - Happy Thanksgiving

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MIHAIL KOGALNICEANU, ROMANIA

    11.07.2024

    Video by Spc. Alexcia Rupert 

    22nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Army Spc. Kerly Noisette, a unit supply specialist assigned to 3rd Battalion, 227th Aviation Regiment, 1st Air Cavalry Brigade, 1st Cavalry Division, wishes her daughter back in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, a happy Thanksgiving at Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base, Romania, Nov. 7, 2024. Thanksgiving originally started as a harvest celebration in 1621 when Pilgrims and Native Americans came together to share a feast and give thanks for the season’s bounty. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Alexcia Rupert)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.07.2024
    Date Posted: 11.07.2024 07:36
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 943017
    VIRIN: 241107-A-JR370-7646
    Filename: DOD_110671610
    Length: 00:00:16
    Location: MIHAIL KOGALNICEANU, RO
    Hometown: PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Spc. Kerly Noisette - Happy Thanksgiving, by SPC Alexcia Rupert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Thanksgiving
    EUCOM
    USArmy
    VCorps
    StrongerTogether

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download