    Pfc. Ayetchewin Hounkpe - Happy Thanksgiving

    MIHAIL KOGALNICEANU, ROMANIA

    11.07.2024

    Video by Spc. Alexcia Rupert 

    22nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Army Pfc. Ayetchewin Hounkpe, a unit supply specialist assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 3rd Battalion, 227th Aviation Regiment, 1st Air Cavalry Brigade, 1st Cavalry Division, wishes her family and friends back in Indianapolis, Indiana, a happy Thanksgiving at Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base, Romania, Nov. 7, 2024. Thanksgiving evolved to represent not only gratitude for the harvest but also for the blessings, family, and freedom cherished by Americans across the country. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Alexcia Rupert)

    Date Taken: 11.07.2024
    Date Posted: 11.07.2024 07:36
    Category: Greetings
    Location: MIHAIL KOGALNICEANU, RO
    Hometown: INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA, US

    This work, Pfc. Ayetchewin Hounkpe - Happy Thanksgiving, by SPC Alexcia Rupert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Thanksgiving
    EUCOM
    USArmy
    VCorps
    StrongerTogether

