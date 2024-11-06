Pfc. Ayetchewin Hounkpe - Happy Thanksgiving

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Pfc. Ayetchewin Hounkpe, a unit supply specialist assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 3rd Battalion, 227th Aviation Regiment, 1st Air Cavalry Brigade, 1st Cavalry Division, wishes her family and friends back in Indianapolis, Indiana, a happy Thanksgiving at Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base, Romania, Nov. 7, 2024. Thanksgiving evolved to represent not only gratitude for the harvest but also for the blessings, family, and freedom cherished by Americans across the country. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Alexcia Rupert)