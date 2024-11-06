Truman's Deployment

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.





241101-N-YT061-1001 NORTH SEA (Nov. 1, 2024) Sailors drop the anchor chain in the forward castle aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) during the transit through the Oslofjord, Nov. 01, en route to Oslo, Norway, for its first port visit of deployment. As founding members of NATO, the United States and Norway share over 80 years of strength and military interoperability. USS Harry S. Truman, the flagship of the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group (HSTCSG), is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations supporting U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa to defend U.S., Allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Giovannie Otero-Santiago)