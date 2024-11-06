Truman's Deployment

241101-N-RG232-1002 NORTH SEA (Nov. 1, 2024) The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) transits through the Oslofjord, Nov. 01, en route to Oslo, Norway, for its first port visit. As founding members of NATO, the United States and Norway share over 80 years of strength and military interoperability. USS Harry S. Truman, the flagship of the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group (HSTCSG), is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations supporting U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa to defend U.S., Allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Darren Cordoviz)
