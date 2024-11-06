Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    51st FW practices combat readiness in exercise Beverly Herd 25-1

    OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    11.01.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Kahdija Slaughter 

    51st Fighter Wing

    Airmen assigned to the 51st Fighter Wing practice combat readiness in exercise Beverly Herd 25-1 at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Oct. 27 - Nov. 1, 2024. During the exercise, base personnel demonstrated their ability to navigate various attack scenarios while launching and recovering aircraft during 24-hour flying operations, validating the 51st FW’s readiness and response against any adversary. Training is conducted throughout the year to generate combat airpower at a moment’s notice, affirming the commitment to the ROK remains ironclad and ensures regional stability throughout the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kahdija Slaughter)

    This work, 51st FW practices combat readiness in exercise Beverly Herd 25-1, by SSgt Kahdija Slaughter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Osan Air Base
    Air Force
    51st Fighter Wing
    Fight Tonight
    Beverly Herd

