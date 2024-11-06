Airmen assigned to the 51st Fighter Wing practice combat readiness in exercise Beverly Herd 25-1 at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Oct. 27 - Nov. 1, 2024. During the exercise, base personnel demonstrated their ability to navigate various attack scenarios while launching and recovering aircraft during 24-hour flying operations, validating the 51st FW’s readiness and response against any adversary. Training is conducted throughout the year to generate combat airpower at a moment’s notice, affirming the commitment to the ROK remains ironclad and ensures regional stability throughout the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kahdija Slaughter)
|Date Taken:
|11.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.07.2024 03:34
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|942978
|VIRIN:
|241101-F-BG083-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110671430
|Length:
|00:02:23
|Location:
|OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 51st FW practices combat readiness in exercise Beverly Herd 25-1, by SSgt Kahdija Slaughter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
