John Wright, a transition service specialist and U.S. veteran, speaks to U.S. Army Sgt. Rasmyyah Green, a broadcaster and DJ assigned to American Forces Network Humphreys, during a radio interview on Camp Humphreys, South Korea, Nov. 4, 2024. Wright spoke about what being a veteran means and the importance of Veterans Day. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Austin Salazar)
|Date Taken:
|11.04.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.07.2024 03:53
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|942974
|VIRIN:
|241104-F-UJ371-6483
|Filename:
|DOD_110671347
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Radio Around the Region: Importance of Veterans Day, by SrA Austin Salazar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.