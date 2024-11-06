Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Radio Around the Region: Importance of Veterans Day

    SOUTH KOREA

    11.04.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Austin Salazar 

    AFN Humphreys

    John Wright, a transition service specialist and U.S. veteran, speaks to U.S. Army Sgt. Rasmyyah Green, a broadcaster and DJ assigned to American Forces Network Humphreys, during a radio interview on Camp Humphreys, South Korea, Nov. 4, 2024. Wright spoke about what being a veteran means and the importance of Veterans Day. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Austin Salazar)

    TAGS

    Interview
    Veterans Day
    United States Forces Korea
    John Wright
    Radio Around the Region
    Transition Service Specialist

