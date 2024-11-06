Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    36th Medical Group provides Basic Life Support Training

    GUAM

    11.07.2024

    Video by Airman 1st Class Manasseh Demissie 

    36th Wing

    The 36th Medical Group provided Basic Life Support Red Cross Training to certify Physical Training Leaders, and Airmen from different job careers to become multiple capable airmen at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Nov. 7, 2024.

    Date Taken: 11.07.2024
    Date Posted: 11.07.2024 00:03
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 942967
    VIRIN: 241107-F-RF692-1001
    Filename: DOD_110671236
    Length: 00:00:39
    Location: GU

    PACAF
    Andersen Air Force Base
    36th Med Group

