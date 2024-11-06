The 36th Medical Group provided Basic Life Support Red Cross Training to certify Physical Training Leaders, and Airmen from different job careers to become multiple capable airmen at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Nov. 7, 2024.
|Date Taken:
|11.07.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.07.2024 00:03
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|942967
|VIRIN:
|241107-F-RF692-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110671236
|Length:
|00:00:39
|Location:
|GU
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 36th Medical Group provides Basic Life Support Training, by A1C Manasseh Demissie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.