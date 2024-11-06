Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Doutonbori Street Tour

    JAPAN

    07.07.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Julia Brockman 

    AFN Sasebo

    Doutonbori is known as Osaka's premier entertainment district, with a history spanning about 400 years. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Grant Gorzocoski)

    Date Taken: 07.07.2024
    Date Posted: 11.07.2024 01:10
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 942962
    VIRIN: 241104-N-KW172-1001
    Filename: DOD_110671025
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Doutonbori Street Tour, by PO2 Julia Brockman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Sasebo
    Culture
    CFAS
    Travel

