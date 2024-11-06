2024 Women's Symposium Fair

On October 17, 2024, a Women's Leadership Symposium was held at Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo, to provide Sailors with information and resources available within their local community . The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Gabriel Fields)
|Date Taken:
|10.17.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.07.2024 01:20
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|942960
|VIRIN:
|241017-N-BD352-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110670963
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
