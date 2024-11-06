Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Yosakoi Dance Festival

    JAPAN

    10.18.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Isaac Esposito 

    AFN Sasebo

    On October 18, a Yosakoi Dance Festival was held in Sasebo Central Park. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Isaac Esposito)

    Date Taken: 10.18.2024
    Date Posted: 11.07.2024 01:12
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 942959
    VIRIN: 241018-N-BD352-1001
    Filename: DOD_110670956
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: JP

    This work, Yosakoi Dance Festival, by PO2 Isaac Esposito, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Dance
    Sasebo
    Culture
    CFAS

