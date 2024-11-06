Japanese Minister of Defense Gen Nakatani visited Yokota Air Base, Japan, and met with Lt. Gen. Stephen Jost, U.S. Forces, Japan and 5th Air Force Commander, Nov. 1, 2024.
|Date Taken:
|11.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.06.2024 20:58
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|942957
|VIRIN:
|241101-N-NV251-7929
|Filename:
|DOD_110670907
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Japanese Defense Minister visits Yokota, by PO2 Michael Flesch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.