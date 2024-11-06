Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Japanese Defense Minister visits Yokota

    JAPAN

    11.01.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Michael Flesch 

    Media Center - Japan

    Japanese Minister of Defense Gen Nakatani visited Yokota Air Base, Japan, and met with Lt. Gen. Stephen Jost, U.S. Forces, Japan and 5th Air Force Commander, Nov. 1, 2024.

    Date Taken: 11.01.2024
    Date Posted: 11.06.2024 20:58
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 942957
    VIRIN: 241101-N-NV251-7929
    Filename: DOD_110670907
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: JP

    Japan
    yokota
    Defense minister
    Gen Nakatani

