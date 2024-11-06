Sasebo Trunk or Treat 2024

On October 31, 2024, Sasebo Elementary PTO hosted Trunk or Treat 2024 at Dragon Vale housing for the Sasebo community. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Orion Shotton)
|Date Taken:
|10.31.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.06.2024 23:40
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|942950
|VIRIN:
|241031-N-GG032-9775
|Filename:
|DOD_110670805
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
