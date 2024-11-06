Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sasebo Trunk or Treat 2024

    JAPAN

    10.31.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Orion Shotton 

    AFN Sasebo

    On October 31, 2024, Sasebo Elementary PTO hosted Trunk or Treat 2024 at Dragon Vale housing for the Sasebo community. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Orion Shotton)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.31.2024
    Date Posted: 11.06.2024 23:40
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 942950
    VIRIN: 241031-N-GG032-9775
    Filename: DOD_110670805
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: JP

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sasebo Trunk or Treat 2024, by PO3 Orion Shotton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    friendship
    halloween
    community
    open base

