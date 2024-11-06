Utah Air National Guard Air Operation crew perform an alert response exercise with the KC-135R during a Nuclear Operational Readiness Exercise, Nov. 2, 2024, at Hill AFB. The NORE provides an opportunity to communicate the evolving capabilities of the 151st Wing in the context of the Global Power Competition, aiming to enhance operational readiness, test multi-capable Airmen, and develop new tactics and procedures in response to the threat posed by near-peer adversaries. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Nicholas Perez)
|Date Taken:
|11.02.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.06.2024 18:28
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|942942
|VIRIN:
|241106-Z-CO660-2122
|Filename:
|DOD_110670670
|Length:
|00:02:15
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Utah Air National Guard - NORE 2024, by MSgt Nicholas Perez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.