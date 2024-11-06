Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Utah Air National Guard - NORE 2024

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    11.02.2024

    Video by Master Sgt. Nicholas Perez 

    151st Wing

    Utah Air National Guard Air Operation crew perform an alert response exercise with the KC-135R during a Nuclear Operational Readiness Exercise, Nov. 2, 2024, at Hill AFB. The NORE provides an opportunity to communicate the evolving capabilities of the 151st Wing in the context of the Global Power Competition, aiming to enhance operational readiness, test multi-capable Airmen, and develop new tactics and procedures in response to the threat posed by near-peer adversaries. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Nicholas Perez)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.02.2024
    Date Posted: 11.06.2024 18:28
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 942942
    VIRIN: 241106-Z-CO660-2122
    Filename: DOD_110670670
    Length: 00:02:15
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Utah Air National Guard - NORE 2024, by MSgt Nicholas Perez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NORE 24

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download