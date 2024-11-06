Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SEA Whitehead receives clap out ceremony at Pentagon

    UNITED STATES

    11.06.2024

    Video by Master Sgt. Amber Monio 

    National Guard Bureau

    SEA Tony Whitehead, Senior Enlisted Advisor to the Chief of the National Guard Bureau, received a traditional clap out ceremony on his final day at the Pentagon on Nov. 6, 2024. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Amber Monio)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.06.2024
    Date Posted: 11.06.2024 18:30
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 942941
    VIRIN: 241106-Z-PI747-1001
    Filename: DOD_110670657
    Length: 00:00:56
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SEA Whitehead receives clap out ceremony at Pentagon, by MSgt Amber Monio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    SEA
    Pentagon
    Senior Enlisted Advisor
    CNGB
    Farewell
    National Guard

