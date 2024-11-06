Strong Families, Strong Force - AFMC Spouse and Family Forum

The Air Force Materiel Command held a readiness and resiliency-focused Spouse and Family Forum, Nov. 6, highlighting resources and initiatives to support military and civilian family members.
The virtual event, hosted by Dede Richardson, spouse of Gen. Duke Z. Richardson, AFMC Commander, featured leadership teams and Key Support Liaisons from across the command who talked about ongoing efforts to effectively support and connect family members across their communities. Helping agency representatives from the Chaplain Corps, First Sergeant, mental health and the Employee Assistance Program were also online to talk about programs of support.
