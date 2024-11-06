Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Strong Families, Strong Force - AFMC Spouse and Family Forum

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OHIO, UNITED STATES

    11.06.2024

    Courtesy Video

    Air Force Materiel Command

    The Air Force Materiel Command held a readiness and resiliency-focused Spouse and Family Forum, Nov. 6, highlighting resources and initiatives to support military and civilian family members.

    The virtual event, hosted by Dede Richardson, spouse of Gen. Duke Z. Richardson, AFMC Commander, featured leadership teams and Key Support Liaisons from across the command who talked about ongoing efforts to effectively support and connect family members across their communities. Helping agency representatives from the Chaplain Corps, First Sergeant, mental health and the Employee Assistance Program were also online to talk about programs of support.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.06.2024
    Date Posted: 11.06.2024 17:37
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 942935
    VIRIN: 211106-F-ZS999-1001
    Filename: DOD_110670579
    Length: 00:53:14
    Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OHIO, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Strong Families, Strong Force - AFMC Spouse and Family Forum, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFMC
    Family Forum

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download