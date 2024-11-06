Strong Families, Strong Force - AFMC Spouse and Family Forum

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/942935" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The Air Force Materiel Command held a readiness and resiliency-focused Spouse and Family Forum, Nov. 6, highlighting resources and initiatives to support military and civilian family members.



The virtual event, hosted by Dede Richardson, spouse of Gen. Duke Z. Richardson, AFMC Commander, featured leadership teams and Key Support Liaisons from across the command who talked about ongoing efforts to effectively support and connect family members across their communities. Helping agency representatives from the Chaplain Corps, First Sergeant, mental health and the Employee Assistance Program were also online to talk about programs of support.