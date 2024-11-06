A candidate's relentless pursuit of the Green Beret

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



"I wanted to serve in the one percent of the one percent."



Listen to the words of this Special Forces Qualification Course Student who came to the United States from Cuba as a child - and has since built his own inspirational #BeAllYouCanBe story in the U.S. Army.



Recently the Military Occupational Series 18, Special Forces, was added to the list of professions available to U.S. Legal Permanent Residents.



You too can find your path at GoArmy.com or 1-888-550-ARMY(2769).