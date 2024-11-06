Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A candidate's relentless pursuit of the Green Beret

    NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    10.09.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Lawrence Wong 

    United States Army Special Operations Command

    "I wanted to serve in the one percent of the one percent."

    Listen to the words of this Special Forces Qualification Course Student who came to the United States from Cuba as a child - and has since built his own inspirational #BeAllYouCanBe story in the U.S. Army.

    Recently the Military Occupational Series 18, Special Forces, was added to the list of professions available to U.S. Legal Permanent Residents.

    You too can find your path at GoArmy.com or 1-888-550-ARMY(2769).

    Date Taken: 10.09.2024
    Date Posted: 11.06.2024 16:39
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 942929
    VIRIN: 241009-A-JI367-2017
    PIN: 241001
    Filename: DOD_110670455
    Length: 00:01:24
    Location: NORTH CAROLINA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A candidate's relentless pursuit of the Green Beret, by SSG Lawrence Wong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

