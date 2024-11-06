A candidate's relentless pursuit of the Green Beret

"I wanted to serve in the one percent of the one percent."
Listen to the words of this Special Forces Qualification Course Student who came to the United States from Cuba as a child - and has since built his own inspirational #BeAllYouCanBe story in the U.S. Army.
Recently the Military Occupational Series 18, Special Forces, was added to the list of professions available to U.S. Legal Permanent Residents.
