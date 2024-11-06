Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Making an Impact: Cpt Charles Zamor

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT LIBERTY, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    11.04.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Lawrence Wong 

    United States Army Special Operations Command

    From fleeing his home country of Haiti to now finding purpose as a U.S. Army Civil Affairs Officer, Capt. Charles Zamor is making an impact globally.

    Within the ARSOF formation, humans are more important than hardware. This unique story reminds us of our commitment to mankind.

    For more information about Civil Affairs - or how you can become a member of the #ARSOF Team, visit GoArmy.com.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.04.2024
    Date Posted: 11.06.2024 16:39
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 942927
    VIRIN: 241104-A-JI367-2841
    PIN: 241002
    Filename: DOD_110670436
    Length: 00:01:30
    Location: FORT LIBERTY, NORTH CAROLINA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Making an Impact: Cpt Charles Zamor, by SSG Lawrence Wong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Civil Affairs
    arsof
    Be All Can Be

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download