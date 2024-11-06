Making an Impact: Cpt Charles Zamor

From fleeing his home country of Haiti to now finding purpose as a U.S. Army Civil Affairs Officer, Capt. Charles Zamor is making an impact globally.
Within the ARSOF formation, humans are more important than hardware. This unique story reminds us of our commitment to mankind.
For more information about Civil Affairs - or how you can become a member of the #ARSOF Team, visit GoArmy.com.
