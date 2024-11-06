Making an Impact: Cpt Charles Zamor

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



From fleeing his home country of Haiti to now finding purpose as a U.S. Army Civil Affairs Officer, Capt. Charles Zamor is making an impact globally.



Within the ARSOF formation, humans are more important than hardware. This unique story reminds us of our commitment to mankind.



For more information about Civil Affairs - or how you can become a member of the #ARSOF Team, visit GoArmy.com.