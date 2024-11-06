Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Driving Mission Success: Highlights from the 1st Quarter FY2025 MICC Town Hall

    FORT SAM HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    10.30.2024

    Video by Kassandra Burks 

    U.S. Army Mission and Installation Contracting Command

    Check out the best moments from our 1st Quarter FY2025 #MICC Town Hall at Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston, Texas!

    Col. Freddy Adams, MICC commander, and Command Sgt. Maj. Jason Gusman presented an update on MICC’s lines of effort, priorities, key tasks, end state, and command vision. With over 800 virtual attendees and nearly 200 joining in person, it was a great opportunity to connect and share updates that drive our mission forward.

    We’re excited to keep the momentum going and look forward to our next Town Hall in the 2nd quarter of FY2025. Thank you to everyone who joined us!

    #Peoplefirst
    #WinEveryDay
    #ContractingForSoldiers

    Date Taken: 10.30.2024
    Date Posted: 11.06.2024 15:51
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 942923
    VIRIN: 241030-O-HP256-1608
    Filename: DOD_110670391
    Length: 00:01:30
    Location: FORT SAM HOUSTON, TEXAS, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Driving Mission Success: Highlights from the 1st Quarter FY2025 MICC Town Hall, by Kassandra Burks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Soldier
    Town hall
    Contracting
    MICC
    Lines of Effort
    FY2025

