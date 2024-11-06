Driving Mission Success: Highlights from the 1st Quarter FY2025 MICC Town Hall

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Check out the best moments from our 1st Quarter FY2025 #MICC Town Hall at Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston, Texas!



Col. Freddy Adams, MICC commander, and Command Sgt. Maj. Jason Gusman presented an update on MICC’s lines of effort, priorities, key tasks, end state, and command vision. With over 800 virtual attendees and nearly 200 joining in person, it was a great opportunity to connect and share updates that drive our mission forward.



We’re excited to keep the momentum going and look forward to our next Town Hall in the 2nd quarter of FY2025. Thank you to everyone who joined us!



