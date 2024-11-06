Company Commander School Pickup

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Coast Guard Company Commanders assigned to U.S. Coast Guard Training Center Cape May hold a pickup ceremony for Company Commander School, Jan. 22, 2024, in Sexton Hall at U.S. Coast Guard Training Center Cape May, NJ. Company Commander school is a rigorous training that demands attention to detail and flawless execution in order to train the future of the enlisted workforce. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Gregory Schell)