The armory staff assigned to U.S. Coast Guard Training Center Cape May conduct a 22-gun salute from the regimental 40mm batter, Sept. 10, 2024, at U.S. Coast Guard Training Center Cape May, NJ. The salute was held in observance of Suicide Awareness Prevention Month. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Gregory Schell)
