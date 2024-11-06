Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    22-Gun Salute

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    09.10.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Gregory Schell 

    U.S. Coast Guard Training Center Cape May

    The armory staff assigned to U.S. Coast Guard Training Center Cape May conduct a 22-gun salute from the regimental 40mm batter, Sept. 10, 2024, at U.S. Coast Guard Training Center Cape May, NJ. The salute was held in observance of Suicide Awareness Prevention Month. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Gregory Schell)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.10.2024
    Date Posted: 11.06.2024 14:24
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 942908
    VIRIN: 240910-G-BQ174-5001
    Filename: DOD_110670108
    Length: 00:02:01
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #USCG #BootCamp #Training #Observance #SuicidePrevention #CapeMay

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download