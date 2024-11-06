video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The armory staff assigned to U.S. Coast Guard Training Center Cape May conduct a 22-gun salute from the regimental 40mm batter, Sept. 10, 2024, at U.S. Coast Guard Training Center Cape May, NJ. The salute was held in observance of Suicide Awareness Prevention Month. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Gregory Schell)