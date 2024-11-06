Yankee-204 Marching

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Coast Guard recruits with Yankee-204 march in step while singing cadence Feb 27, 2024, at U.S. Coast Guard Training Center Cape May, Cape May, NJ. Company Commanders learn new cadences to sing with recruits to boost morale and camaraderie among companies. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Gregory Schell)