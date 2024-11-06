Yankee-204 Marching

U.S. Coast Guard recruits with Yankee-204 march in step while singing cadence Feb 27, 2024, at U.S. Coast Guard Training Center Cape May, Cape May, NJ. Company Commanders learn new cadences to sing with recruits to boost morale and camaraderie among companies. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Gregory Schell)
|Date Taken:
|02.27.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.06.2024 14:19
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|942906
|VIRIN:
|240227-G-BQ174-5001
|Filename:
|DOD_110670104
|Length:
|00:00:23
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
No keywords found.