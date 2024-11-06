Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Yankee-204 Marching

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    02.27.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Gregory Schell 

    U.S. Coast Guard Training Center Cape May

    U.S. Coast Guard recruits with Yankee-204 march in step while singing cadence Feb 27, 2024, at U.S. Coast Guard Training Center Cape May, Cape May, NJ. Company Commanders learn new cadences to sing with recruits to boost morale and camaraderie among companies. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Gregory Schell)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.27.2024
    Date Posted: 11.06.2024 14:19
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 942906
    VIRIN: 240227-G-BQ174-5001
    Filename: DOD_110670104
    Length: 00:00:23
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #USCG #BootCamp #Training #CompanyCommanders #Recruits #CapeMay

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download