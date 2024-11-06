Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Around the EC, Summer Wrap Up

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    11.06.2024

    Video by Kevin Strong 

    U.S. Air Force Expeditionary Center

    It's been a busy summer for the Expeditionary Center Enterprise! Tune in to see how Airmen stay ready for great power competition.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.06.2024
    Date Posted: 11.06.2024 14:02
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 942903
    VIRIN: 241106-F-MA925-8635
    Filename: DOD_110669985
    Length: 00:00:53
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Around the EC, Summer Wrap Up, by Kevin Strong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USAF EC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download