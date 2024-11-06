QuEST - Learning and Memory Conversation

Description: In this edition of QuEST, we will discuss operating characteristics and mechanisms of conscious and nonconscious learning and memory.
Key Moments and Questions in the video include:
Implicit memory systems vs explicit memory
Two primary memory systems
Memory responsiveness to environment nonconsciously
Kevin proposes different memory systems and characteristics
Patryk
Conscious application of memory
Maxx
Presentations of images and categorical learning
Implicit learning is abstract
Human Factors paper
People use implicit approaches 85% of the time
Paper reference: 1998 Tang
Kevin:
Hippocampal Amnesia
Breaks classic multiple memory taxonomy
Hippocampus dependent (declarative) vs nondeclarative
Maxx
Metacognition with implicit consciousness
Katrina
Levels of local learning rules and layers of learning rules that operate at specific regions of brain and levels
Patryk
Articulates the hippocampal dependents
