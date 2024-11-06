QuEST - Learning and Memory Conversation

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Description: In this edition of QuEST, we will discuss operating characteristics and mechanisms of conscious and nonconscious learning and memory.



Key Moments and Questions in the video include:



Implicit memory systems vs explicit memory

Two primary memory systems

Memory responsiveness to environment nonconsciously



Kevin proposes different memory systems and characteristics



Patryk

Conscious application of memory



Maxx

Presentations of images and categorical learning

Implicit learning is abstract

Human Factors paper





People use implicit approaches 85% of the time

Paper reference: 1998 Tang

Kevin:

Hippocampal Amnesia

Breaks classic multiple memory taxonomy

Hippocampus dependent (declarative) vs nondeclarative



Maxx

Metacognition with implicit consciousness



Katrina

Levels of local learning rules and layers of learning rules that operate at specific regions of brain and levels



Patryk

Articulates the hippocampal dependents