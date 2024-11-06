Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    QuEST - Learning and Memory Conversation

    UNITED STATES

    01.12.2024

    Video by Kenneth M McNulty and Kevin D Schmidt

    Air Force Research Laboratory

    Description: In this edition of QuEST, we will discuss operating characteristics and mechanisms of conscious and nonconscious learning and memory.

    Key Moments and Questions in the video include:

    Implicit memory systems vs explicit memory
    Two primary memory systems
    Memory responsiveness to environment nonconsciously

    Kevin proposes different memory systems and characteristics

    Patryk
    Conscious application of memory

    Maxx
    Presentations of images and categorical learning
    Implicit learning is abstract
    Human Factors paper


    People use implicit approaches 85% of the time
    Paper reference: 1998 Tang
    Kevin:
    Hippocampal Amnesia
    Breaks classic multiple memory taxonomy
    Hippocampus dependent (declarative) vs nondeclarative

    Maxx
    Metacognition with implicit consciousness

    Katrina
    Levels of local learning rules and layers of learning rules that operate at specific regions of brain and levels

    Patryk
    Articulates the hippocampal dependents

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.12.2024
    Date Posted: 11.06.2024 16:28
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 942901
    VIRIN: 240112-F-EG995-5483
    Filename: DOD_110669917
    Length: 00:58:27
    Location: US

