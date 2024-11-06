Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PEO MLB Navy ERP+ Industry Day

    MCLEAN, VA, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    10.18.2024

    Video by Michelle Ku 

    Naval Information Warfare Systems Command (NAVWAR)

    The Program Executive Office for Manpower, Logistics and Business Solutions (PEO MLB) held a Navy ERP+ Industry Day on Oct. 18, 2024. The purpose of Navy ERP+ Industry Day was to discuss the project requirements and acquisition strategy for Navy ERP+, a modernized version of the Navy's Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) program. Industry day featured a Navy ERP+ program overview, proof of concept, commercial solutions opening, and an opportunity for industry to ask questions of the government team. This video is a recording of the Industry Day presentations.

    Industry Day
    PEO MLB
    Navy ERP+

