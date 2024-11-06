PEO MLB Navy ERP+ Industry Day

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Program Executive Office for Manpower, Logistics and Business Solutions (PEO MLB) held a Navy ERP+ Industry Day on Oct. 18, 2024. The purpose of Navy ERP+ Industry Day was to discuss the project requirements and acquisition strategy for Navy ERP+, a modernized version of the Navy's Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) program. Industry day featured a Navy ERP+ program overview, proof of concept, commercial solutions opening, and an opportunity for industry to ask questions of the government team. This video is a recording of the Industry Day presentations.