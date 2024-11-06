The Program Executive Office for Manpower, Logistics and Business Solutions (PEO MLB) held a Navy ERP+ Industry Day on Oct. 18, 2024. The purpose of Navy ERP+ Industry Day was to discuss the project requirements and acquisition strategy for Navy ERP+, a modernized version of the Navy's Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) program. Industry day featured a Navy ERP+ program overview, proof of concept, commercial solutions opening, and an opportunity for industry to ask questions of the government team. This video is a recording of the Industry Day presentations.
|Date Taken:
|10.18.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.06.2024 13:34
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|942900
|VIRIN:
|241018-O-GJ168-2332
|Filename:
|DOD_110669916
|Length:
|01:58:27
|Location:
|MCLEAN, VA, VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, PEO MLB Navy ERP+ Industry Day, by Michelle Ku, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.