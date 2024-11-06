Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Veterans Day 2024

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    11.01.2024

    Video by Michael Maddox 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Louisville District

    This Veterans Day we asked some of the veterans who are working on the Louisville VA Medical Center mega project to share a little bit about how their service to the nation has influenced who they are today.

    Please join us in thanking all our employees who have served and who continue to serve with the Louisville District!

    Louisville Proud!

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.01.2024
    Date Posted: 11.06.2024 13:30
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 942899
    VIRIN: 241101-A-GI410-2515
    Filename: DOD_110669897
    Length: 00:03:26
    Location: LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    service
    louisville
    usace
    values
    veterans

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download