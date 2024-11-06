Veterans Day 2024

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



This Veterans Day we asked some of the veterans who are working on the Louisville VA Medical Center mega project to share a little bit about how their service to the nation has influenced who they are today.



Please join us in thanking all our employees who have served and who continue to serve with the Louisville District!



Louisville Proud!