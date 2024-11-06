Delta Co Drill Instructor Team Receives Impact NAMs

U.S. Marine Corps drill instructors with Delta Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, receive impact Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medals for completing a training cycle with zero recruit drops at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, California, Oct. 31, 2024. Platoon 1069 started with 81 recruits and graduated with 94, not only did every single recruit who started with them finish with them, but 13 additional recruits that were picked up throughout the cycle graduated alongside them as well. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Francisco Angel)
|10.31.2024
|11.06.2024 13:21
|Video Productions
|942892
|241031-M-HE928-1001
|DOD_110669805
|00:00:57
|MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
|1
|1
