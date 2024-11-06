Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Delta Co Drill Instructor Team Receives Impact NAMs

    MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    10.31.2024

    Video by Lance Cpl. Francisco Angel 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego         

    U.S. Marine Corps drill instructors with Delta Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, receive impact Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medals for completing a training cycle with zero recruit drops at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, California, Oct. 31, 2024. Platoon 1069 started with 81 recruits and graduated with 94, not only did every single recruit who started with them finish with them, but 13 additional recruits that were picked up throughout the cycle graduated alongside them as well. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Francisco Angel)

    Location: MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US

    TAGS

    Marines
    1st Battalion
    Drill Instructor
    Recruit Training
    MCRD San Diego

