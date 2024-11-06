Fort Johnson Behavioral Health

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Everyone reacts to stress and traumatic experiences differently. Lt. Col. Alex Ragan, director of psychological heath at Bayne-Jones Army Community Hospital BJACH, discusses the Behavioral Health program and all it has to offer.



This video was created as part of the commander's initiative to showcase Fort Johnson services and amenities to the community, particularly newcomers who want to get more information about the installation.



This video was created using Adobe Premiere Pro. (U.S. Army video by Porsha Auzenne)