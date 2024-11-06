Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fort Johnson Behavioral Health

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    11.06.2024

    Video by Porsha Auzenne 

    Fort Johnson Public Affairs Office

    Everyone reacts to stress and traumatic experiences differently. Lt. Col. Alex Ragan, director of psychological heath at Bayne-Jones Army Community Hospital BJACH, discusses the Behavioral Health program and all it has to offer.

    This video was created as part of the commander's initiative to showcase Fort Johnson services and amenities to the community, particularly newcomers who want to get more information about the installation.

    This video was created using Adobe Premiere Pro. (U.S. Army video by Porsha Auzenne)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.06.2024
    Date Posted: 11.06.2024 12:20
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 942887
    VIRIN: 241106-A-GH690-1451
    Filename: DOD_110669687
    Length: 00:03:36
    Location: LOUISIANA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Johnson Behavioral Health, by Porsha Auzenne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    behavioral health
    Bayne-Jones Army Community Hospital
    Fort Johnson
    JRTC and Fort Johnson

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download