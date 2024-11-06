Everyone reacts to stress and traumatic experiences differently. Lt. Col. Alex Ragan, director of psychological heath at Bayne-Jones Army Community Hospital BJACH, discusses the Behavioral Health program and all it has to offer.
This video was created as part of the commander's initiative to showcase Fort Johnson services and amenities to the community, particularly newcomers who want to get more information about the installation.
This video was created using Adobe Premiere Pro. (U.S. Army video by Porsha Auzenne)
|Date Taken:
|11.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.06.2024 12:20
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|942887
|VIRIN:
|241106-A-GH690-1451
|Filename:
|DOD_110669687
|Length:
|00:03:36
|Location:
|LOUISIANA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Fort Johnson Behavioral Health, by Porsha Auzenne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.