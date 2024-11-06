Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Maxwell Air Force Base gives Veterans day message to Herget Middle School

    MONTGOMERY, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    11.01.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Greydon Furstenau 

    Air University Public Affairs

    Col. Shamekia Toliver, 42nd Wing Commander and Chief Master Sgt. Caleb Vaden, 42nd Wing Command Chief give a Veterans Day message to Herget Middle School at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, Nov 1, 2024. November 11 is Veterans Day, a federal holiday that is meant to honor all veterans of the uniformed services who served or are still serving during times of peace as well as war. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Greydon Furstenau)

    Date Taken: 11.01.2024
    Date Posted: 11.06.2024 11:33
    Location: MONTGOMERY, ALABAMA, US

    Veterans Day

