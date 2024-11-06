Maxwell Air Force Base gives Veterans day message to Herget Middle School

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Col. Shamekia Toliver, 42nd Wing Commander and Chief Master Sgt. Caleb Vaden, 42nd Wing Command Chief give a Veterans Day message to Herget Middle School at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, Nov 1, 2024. November 11 is Veterans Day, a federal holiday that is meant to honor all veterans of the uniformed services who served or are still serving during times of peace as well as war. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Greydon Furstenau)