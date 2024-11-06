Naval Air Station (NAS) Pensacola hosted over 3,500 Escambia and Santa Rosa County students Oct. 31 for a Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics Day before the 2024 Blue Angels Homecoming Airshow. (U.S. Navy video by Garrett Dipuma)
Date Taken:
|10.31.2024
Date Posted:
|11.06.2024 11:23
Category:
|Package
Video ID:
|942878
VIRIN:
|241031-N-PJ019-5457
Filename:
|DOD_110669536
Length:
|00:01:11
Location:
|PENSACOLA, FLORIDA, US
Downloads:
|0
High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, NAS Pensacola Hosts STEM Day for Area Students, by Garrett Dipuma, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
