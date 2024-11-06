Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NAS Pensacola Hosts STEM Day for Area Students

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PENSACOLA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    10.31.2024

    Video by Garrett Dipuma 

    Naval Air Station Pensacola

    Naval Air Station (NAS) Pensacola hosted over 3,500 Escambia and Santa Rosa County students Oct. 31 for a Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics Day before the 2024 Blue Angels Homecoming Airshow. (U.S. Navy video by Garrett Dipuma)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.31.2024
    Date Posted: 11.06.2024 11:23
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 942878
    VIRIN: 241031-N-PJ019-5457
    Filename: DOD_110669536
    Length: 00:01:11
    Location: PENSACOLA, FLORIDA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NAS Pensacola Hosts STEM Day for Area Students, by Garrett Dipuma, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    STEM
    CNRSE
    NASP

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download