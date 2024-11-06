Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Summit Connects Air and Space Force Mission Support Leaders

    UNITED STATES

    11.01.2024

    Video by Luke Allen and Craig Rodarte

    Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center

    More than 170 leaders from Air and Space Forces installations gathered in San Antonio Oct. 31 to Nov. 1 for the annual Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center Mission Support Leadership Summit. (U.S. Air Force video by Craig Rodarte, edited by Luke Allen)

    Location: US

    Mission Support
    Air Force
    Leadership Summit
    San Antonio
    AFIMSC

