October Newcomer's Townhall

U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Nicholas Curry, Sgt. Maj. Christopher Kaufmann, 1st Lt. Annika Demint, Pfc. Naiyana Peterson, respectively, 1st Signal Brigade Command Sgt. Maj., Brigade S3 Sgt. Maj., S1 strenght manager, and S3 automation's specialist, participate in a Townhall in Camp Humphreys, South Korea.They participated in a monthly townhall organized by the 1st Signal Brigade to answer common or live questions regarding the unit, or assignments in Korea. (U.S.Army video production by Sgt. Shawnee Vercammen)
|10.30.2024
|11.06.2024 02:03
|Series
|Length:
|00:52:41
|Location:
|PYEONGTAEK, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
