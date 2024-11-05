Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    October Newcomer's Townhall

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PYEONGTAEK, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    10.30.2024

    Video by Sgt. SHAWNEE VERCAMMEN 

    1st Signal Brigade

    U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Nicholas Curry, Sgt. Maj. Christopher Kaufmann, 1st Lt. Annika Demint, Pfc. Naiyana Peterson, respectively, 1st Signal Brigade Command Sgt. Maj., Brigade S3 Sgt. Maj., S1 strenght manager, and S3 automation's specialist, participate in a Townhall in Camp Humphreys, South Korea.They participated in a monthly townhall organized by the 1st Signal Brigade to answer common or live questions regarding the unit, or assignments in Korea. (U.S.Army video production by Sgt. Shawnee Vercammen)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.30.2024
    Date Posted: 11.06.2024 02:03
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 942853
    VIRIN: 241031-A-QO916-6730
    Filename: DOD_110668897
    Length: 00:52:41
    Location: PYEONGTAEK, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, October Newcomer's Townhall, by SGT SHAWNEE VERCAMMEN, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download