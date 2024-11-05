Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    PACIFIC SPOTLIGHT: Humphreys Hoops Club Founder and Director

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SOUTH KOREA

    11.05.2024

    Video by Hana Pong 

    AFN Humphreys

    An AFN Pacific spotlight highlighting Shaune Griffin, Humphreys Hoops Club founder and director, on Camp Humphreys, South Korea, Nov. 4, 2024. Griffin developed the club to give kids an opportunity to play basketball year-round similar to local schools around Camp Humphreys. (DoD video by Ha Na Pong)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.05.2024
    Date Posted: 11.06.2024 03:04
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 942852
    VIRIN: 241105-O-ZW031-1001
    Filename: DOD_110668888
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: KR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, PACIFIC SPOTLIGHT: Humphreys Hoops Club Founder and Director, by Hana Pong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    basketball
    director
    founder
    Humphreys Hoops Club
    Shaune Griffin
    basketball club

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download