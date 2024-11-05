Why 1st Signal Brigade

U.S. Army Spc. Thomas, assigned the U.S. Army Network Activity Humphreys, 41st Signal Battalion, 1st Signal Brigade describes why one might want to join 1st Signal Brigade as a future assignment. (Video production by ROKA Sgt. Kim Hak Yoon)
|Date Taken:
|10.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.06.2024 00:08
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|942847
|VIRIN:
|241016-A-QO916-2239
|Filename:
|DOD_110668875
|Length:
|00:01:18
|Location:
|PYEONGTAEK, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
