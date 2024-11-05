Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Why 1st Signal Brigade

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PYEONGTAEK, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    10.15.2024

    Video by Sgt. SHAWNEE VERCAMMEN 

    1st Signal Brigade

    U.S. Army Spc. Thomas, assigned the U.S. Army Network Activity Humphreys, 41st Signal Battalion, 1st Signal Brigade describes why one might want to join 1st Signal Brigade as a future assignment. (Video production by ROKA Sgt. Kim Hak Yoon)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.15.2024
    Date Posted: 11.06.2024 00:08
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 942847
    VIRIN: 241016-A-QO916-2239
    Filename: DOD_110668875
    Length: 00:01:18
    Location: PYEONGTAEK, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Why 1st Signal Brigade, by SGT SHAWNEE VERCAMMEN, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download