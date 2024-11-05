U.S. Army Sfc. Romero Thornton, the 1st Signal Brigade Equal Opportunity Advisor describes why one might want to join 1st Signal Brigade as a future assignment. (Video production by ROKA Pfc. Sungha Ryoo)
|10.22.2024
|11.06.2024 00:08
|Series
|Location:
|PYEONGTAEK, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
This work, Why 1st Signal Brigade, by SGT SHAWNEE VERCAMMEN, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
